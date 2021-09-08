https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/protesters-heckle-kamala-harris-campaigns-california-gavin-newsom-video/

The most unwanted and unpopular VP in modern US history traveled to California to campaign with Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election.

Newsom held a “Vote No” rally in San Leandro on Wednesday in a last-minute boost before the recall election next week.

Governor Newsom sounded unhinged as he invited Kamala Harris onto the stage.

Some of the protesters showed up to heckle Newsom…

But most of the demonstrators showed up to protest Kamala Harris.

The protesters got louder as Kamala Harris took the stage.

Afghan-American women angry with the way the Biden-Harris Admin handled Afghanistan protested Kamala Harris.

The GOP trolled Kamala Harris with a mobile billboard:

