The most unwanted and unpopular VP in modern US history traveled to California to campaign with Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election.

Newsom held a “Vote No” rally in San Leandro on Wednesday in a last-minute boost before the recall election next week.

Governor Newsom sounded unhinged as he invited Kamala Harris onto the stage.

The number of things that had to happen for this Gavin Newsom/Kamala Harris moment is sort of mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/K6S4HQd9zU — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) September 8, 2021

Some of the protesters showed up to heckle Newsom…

Just a few anti-⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ protesters here, including this guy in a Reagan mask and also a Democratic firefighter who’s voting to recall Newsom because of his PG&E settlement over the Paradise Fire. pic.twitter.com/95dFsAW80k — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 8, 2021

But most of the demonstrators showed up to protest Kamala Harris.

Californians rallied to protest @KamalaHarris for her involvements in #RecallNewso campaign and ignorance on the current national crisis.

You need to take care of your job before trying to “help” other lagging mates. Is she helping Newsom at all?#WeHaveAStateToSave #YesOnRecall pic.twitter.com/scTZ1RGMqk — Equal Rights Californians (@ECalifornians) September 8, 2021

The protesters got louder as Kamala Harris took the stage.

The protest outside of Gov. Newsom’s rally only gets louder as VP Kamala Harris takes the stage pic.twitter.com/FIvdc3yYMF — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) September 8, 2021

Afghan-American women angry with the way the Biden-Harris Admin handled Afghanistan protested Kamala Harris.

Most of the protesters outside the ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩-⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ rally turn out to be local Afghan-American women angry with the Biden-Harris administration over the collapse of #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/noypqow6L9 — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 8, 2021

The GOP trolled Kamala Harris with a mobile billboard:

The ⁦@GOP⁩ also hits ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ over #Afghanistan with this mobile billboard. Something tells me they planned this for the originally scheduled car rally that was cancelled 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/GHirBGIAho — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) September 8, 2021

