https://redstate.com/bradslager/2021/09/08/pulitzer-prize-parody-nominations-cillizza-choked-taliban-aint-woke-and-mcflurrys-are-broken-n439958
About The Author
Related Posts
Biden Snaps at Reporters and Calls a Lid on Himself
July 2, 2021
Robby Steinhardt of Kansas Passes Away
July 19, 2021
The Military Has an Extremist Problem, Just Not the One Lloyd Austin Has Wet Dreams Over Snuffing Out
August 27, 2021
BREAKING: Explosion at Kabul Airport, Mass Casualties Reported
August 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy