You don’t have to be O.J. Simpson to use the race card to get away with murder. From the Evergreen State:

Jurors convicted Joshua Kioni Ellis of second-degree murder for the death of 25-yar-old Wendi Traynor, and Ellis was sentenced to over 23 years in prison.

These days, the story isn’t over until the criminal walks free.

On appeal, Ellis argued that deputy prosecutor John Neeb’s reference to The People v. O.J. Simpson and an implicit bias exercise were improper during jury selection.

Murder can be dismissed as trivial in the face of political incorrectness.

“Ellis argues that the prosecutor committed misconduct during voir dire because he invoked racial stereotypes and appealed to the prejudice of the jury,” Judge Bernard Veljacic wrote for the panel. “Because the prosecutor committed misconduct that deprived Ellis of a fair trial, we reverse his convictions.”

Too bad Veljacic won’t be charged as an accessory if Ellis kills again.

On a tip from Dragon’s Lair.