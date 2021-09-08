https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/randi-weingarten-slams-fox-news-hit-piece-on-cdc-tightening-mask-guidelines-after-threat-from-teachers-union/

Fox News is reporting Wednesday that emails obtained via FOIA request by watchdog group Americans for Public Trust show the CDC tightened its mask guidelines after the National Education Association threatened to blast the White House in a press release:

The National Education Association sent a draft statement to White House officials that included harsh criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking guidance, the emails show. But the teachers union ultimately published a version with a much softer tone, and the CDC clarified its guidance to indicate that everyone should be masked in schools, regardless of vaccination status. The new emails show further coordination between the White House and teachers unions just months after reports highlighted the extent the unions had influenced the administration’s messaging on school reopenings.

This sounds familiar. Back in May, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten blasted a New York Post “hit piece” on the CDC caving to teachers’ unions.

As suspected, the CDC’s current school mask guidance came at the request/demand of the teachers unions, not based on any science. Thanks @apublictrust for obtaining the emails.https://t.co/pKETNBVAKG pic.twitter.com/Wv09J2JK6t — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 8, 2021

🚨New Bombshell on CDC colluding with teachers unions 🚨 Emails obtained by @apublictrust show that the CDC changed health guidance (to require masks in schools) when a top teachers union threatened to blast them in a press release. https://t.co/vxLKksyvHB — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2021

This comes just months after @LevineJonathan reported on the first batch of emails showing that the CDC had allowed @rweingarten and teachers unions to approve and edit CDC guidance for schools reopening. https://t.co/9abXvSq3uZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2021

1. CDC writes guidance

2. Teacher unions call to complain

3. CDC change guidance

That’s not science. That’s donor politics. Terrible. https://t.co/eToTlGLtQY — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) September 8, 2021

This is infuriating.

Your kid has to wear a mask all day in school bc the teachers unions bullied the CDC into calling it a scientific necessity. https://t.co/LSlpPblDnL — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 8, 2021

It’s not her union implicated this time, but Weingarten is again calling the reporting a hit piece:

Looks like Fox News ran a hit piece on @NEAToday and of course, people are attacking us too. Even by Fox standards it is an intellectually dishonest hit piece. pic.twitter.com/2mNyzp7cwJ — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) September 8, 2021

Notable points — ✅Randi isn’t denying anything (she can’t, there are literally emails) so not sure what’s “intellectually dishonest” ✅Pringle already confirmed the reporting in a tweet ✅As @Cam_Cawthorne tweeted earlier, NEA ignored requests for comments or clarification https://t.co/i4ohhQLEIR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 8, 2021

Too bad they have the proof to back it up . #schoolchoice — Bronxbomber81 (@Beefcake81) September 9, 2021

Lol they have emails. Are you saying they are fabricated? — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) September 8, 2021

So are those emails fake? — NYC Angry Mom (@angrybklynmom) September 8, 2021

Can you elaborate please ? What part was dishonest ? — JC Barraza (@JCBarraza2) September 8, 2021

Other than claiming you have the support of financially compromised institutions you once again provide zero factual support for your position — Ktwonder (@ktwonder_tweets) September 8, 2021

“Hit piece.” Direct quotes don’t constitute a hit piece — Dr. Randingo (@BigHonkingRandy) September 8, 2021

Except it is exactly what happened. — AltitudeAttackPilot (@BenAltitude) September 8, 2021

Doesn’t sound like you’re denying the story — KT (@kyletho88) September 8, 2021

I’ve been asking you to delete your account for months now to spare your family and friends from additional ridicule but here you are still. Low IQer still hanging around. — @_WarrenZevon’sGhost (@WarrenzevonS) September 8, 2021

You suck. — Patrick Ishmael (@patrickishmael) September 8, 2021

And yet you’re basically confirming the “hit piece” is true and commending NEA for meddling in public health policy. Pick a story, Randi. — Ashley (@AshLMcC) September 9, 2021

You have no idea how toxic you really are, do you, lady? You got caught, deal with it — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 8, 2021

You sure are going overboard in your response to it. Shaking in your boots because the truth is out? #unmaskourkids — Ms. Right (@1MsRight1) September 8, 2021

Uh…none of it is untrue. Oh, and kids don’t need masks. STFU — Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) September 8, 2021

Nobody believes your gaslighting bullshit. — It’s all ball bearings nowadays! (@7th_FetzerValve) September 8, 2021

You’re a disgrace. Resign immediately. — WhiskyGinger (@Pr3s1dentElect) September 9, 2021

It is past time for you to look in the mirror. You do not stand for kids and you never did. You are no better than a mob boss throwing threats around to get your way. You should be charged with many crimes, but you won’t, you will just threaten them too. — Angie 😀 #SmilesMatter (@coopcrismom) September 9, 2021

Actually they just read the emails. Seems pretty clear. Sorry the truth that your organization doesn’t give a single damn about educating kids is out but it is. — volfan (@volfancpa) September 9, 2021

“The White House and NEA did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.” So the “science” that is guiding the CDC is coming from the union’s demands. Again.

