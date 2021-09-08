https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/randi-weingarten-slams-fox-news-hit-piece-on-cdc-tightening-mask-guidelines-after-threat-from-teachers-union/

Fox News is reporting Wednesday that emails obtained via FOIA request by watchdog group Americans for Public Trust show the CDC tightened its mask guidelines after the National Education Association threatened to blast the White House in a press release:

The National Education Association sent a draft statement to White House officials that included harsh criticism of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s masking guidance, the emails show. But the teachers union ultimately published a version with a much softer tone, and the CDC clarified its guidance to indicate that everyone should be masked in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The new emails show further coordination between the White House and teachers unions just months after reports highlighted the extent the unions had influenced the administration’s messaging on school reopenings.

This sounds familiar. Back in May, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten blasted a New York Post “hit piece” on the CDC caving to teachers’ unions.

It’s not her union implicated this time, but Weingarten is again calling the reporting a hit piece:

“The White House and NEA did not respond to a Fox News request for comment.” So the “science” that is guiding the CDC is coming from the union’s demands. Again.

