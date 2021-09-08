https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/acapulco-rattled-by-7-1-earthquake/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
JUST IN 🚨 Power flashes seen in Mexico as powerful earthquake hits the city. pic.twitter.com/9CmURK3tzm
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021
Las cámaras de un departamento en #Acapulco captaron esta imagen del #SISMO de 7.1 registrado esta noche.https://t.co/U8hmuredPX pic.twitter.com/ZkkPzkJMLx
— Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) September 8, 2021
¿Alguien me recuerda la explicación del fenómeno de las luces? #Sismo pic.twitter.com/7Kn8Hf0p7U
— Fück (@EduardoMatiz) September 8, 2021
#Breaking: Another Video:
– Magnitude 7.4 earthquake in Mexico #BreakingNews #earthquake #MexicoCity #Mexico #Acapulco #Usa #Colombia #Haiti #UK #UN #Nato #France #India #Russia #China #Afganistan #Pakistan #Iran #Iraq #Syria #Japan #SouthAfrica #France #Germany pic.twitter.com/PRDqTxAC6P
— International Leaks (@Internl_Leaks) September 8, 2021