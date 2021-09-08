https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/08/real-news-cnns-john-berman-fawns-over-14-year-old-vermont-girl-who-bravely-flipped-off-anti-maskers-outside-her-school-video/

In case you missed, this photo of a 14-year-old Vermont student named Fiona flipping off protesters has gone viral:

This photo should win a pulitzer https://t.co/A95V4PAwL7 pic.twitter.com/x63VF4AqKQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 4, 2021

Only 14 years old and already overflowing with stunning bravery!

Obviously this is a very important story of national importance that’s so important that CNN has decided to cover it:

CNN currently interviewing a 14-year-old girl b/c she flipped off parents opposing school mask mandates pic.twitter.com/HbHN5bonpr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

Really:

A teen explains why she flipped off anti-mask protesters outside her Vermont school: “The protesters are there every single day. And they come over and they just hold up their signs, and for me, I was just fed up. … We’re all just annoyed with it.” pic.twitter.com/wtjeImBqSG — New Day (@NewDay) September 8, 2021

Mother of 14-year-old who flipped off anti-mask protesters outside her school says she’s proud of her daughter. “You know, what else was she supposed to do?” pic.twitter.com/7Yc1jfGOvZ — Alli Hedges Maser (@AllisonLHedges) September 8, 2021

We know what else CNN was supposed to do: smile, nod, and move on to stuff that actually matters. Trying to turn this girl into a hero is fun and all, but it won’t get you the back the respect that you lost years ago.

It’s this type of deep dive into super important topics that keep @cnn going..🙄🤣 — michael destefano (@mtd10mm) September 8, 2021

It gives CNN a reason to exist, anyway.

Few people recognize media performs virtue signaling too — Tor Cotlands (@TorCotlands) September 8, 2021

14-year-old flips off adult about as unexpected as the sun rising in the east. — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) September 8, 2021

The absolute state of the discourse — Normal Man Online (This is Fine) (@ApeModeEngaged) September 8, 2021

This is what news is these days… I guess nothing important going on in the world… — Regular American (@RegularAmeric11) September 8, 2021

It’s not as if there’s actual news to cover or anything.

Next up?

Later on MSNBC: A modern day Rosa Parks? Or Joan of Arc? — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 8, 2021

Stay tuned!

