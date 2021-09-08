https://www.theblaze.com/news/rep-mark-green-says-a-source-claims-afghan-refugees-held-at-virginia-base-have-been-able-to-leave-without-complete-vetting

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, GOP Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee said that a source at Fort Pickett has said that Afghan evacuees at the facility have been able to depart without completing the vetting process.

“I am writing to express deep concerns about the Afghan evacuees who are being held at Fort Pickett while awaiting the vetting process. I have recently been made aware by someone at Fort Pickett that the evacuees basically have free rein of the complex and have even been allowed to leave despite not having completed the vetting process,” Green wrote in a letter shown onscreen during Wednesday night’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle” on the Fox News Channel.

“My source has made shocking allegations, including multiple incidents of sexual assault, and several evacuees have been picked up by Uber drivers without any permission from authorities—or being cleared to leave. The soldiers tasked with guarding these evacuees are unarmed and have no authority to arrest or stop any of them from simply leaving,” the lawmaker wrote.

Green, a military veteran who has served in Congress since 2019, noted that if the allegations are accurate, they represent a national security risk that must be tackled immediately.

“If any of these allegations are true, they pose a serious risk to our national security and must be addressed immediately. I ask for your immediate attention to this situation and for an explanation of these allegations as soon as possible,” he wrote in the letter.

America recently evacuated many Afghans from Afghanistan, and has brought many of them into the the U.S.

The Biden administration has faced criticism for bungling efforts to withdraw the U.S. from Afghanistan, where the Taliban took control of Kabul and the U.S. scrambled to evacuate citizens and others before eventually announcing the completion of its withdrawal. But some American citizens and Afghan allies still remained stranded in Afghanistan even after the U.S. finally pulled out.

