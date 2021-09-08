https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/08/reporter-asks-jen-psaki-about-texas-women-looking-to-the-white-house-for-a-hail-mary-intervention-to-protect-abortions/

There’s so much wrong with this. We’ve all been assured that President Joe Biden is a devout Catholic, so maybe it makes sense to ask about Texas women who are looking to the White House for a “Hail Mary” intervention in order to protect abortion. It’s a bad question to begin with and the phrasing makes it even worse. The reporter in question was ABC News’ Cecilia Vega.

Yes, it does.

Biden’s handlers will find a way.

We’ve seen tweets where women are demanding the Biden administration send troops to defend abortion clinics in Texas.

