There’s so much wrong with this. We’ve all been assured that President Joe Biden is a devout Catholic, so maybe it makes sense to ask about Texas women who are looking to the White House for a “Hail Mary” intervention in order to protect abortion. It’s a bad question to begin with and the phrasing makes it even worse. The reporter in question was ABC News’ Cecilia Vega.

Vega: “For women…in Texas right now who might be in need of having an abortion who perhaps are looking at this White House for a Hail Mary intervention, the clock is ticking for them, it’s literally ticking for them today…Can this administration offer any help to them?” pic.twitter.com/VkO9p8LDWK — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 8, 2021

A reporter just asked Jen Psaki some women in Texas are “looking to the White House for a Hail Mary” option in securing abortions — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 8, 2021

Not a cool choice of words..🙏 — 🌞Just me Cassie🌞 🇺🇸🌟🇨🇦 🌟🇮🇹 🌟IFBAP 💕 (@browneyegirl400) September 8, 2021

Did anyone tell her Hail Mary is a religious thing? — Hondo McClain (@HondoNelson) September 8, 2021

Hail Mary, full of grace. Blessed is thou amongst women and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. — 93% peaceful Thomas T. Fluffykins (@FluffykinsT) September 8, 2021

Full of disgrace. — BowTiedBaNkErS | Circus Talent (@BowTiedBaNkErS) September 8, 2021

The immaculate abortion? — the great cornholio (@goatsrbest) September 8, 2021

I thought the “Hail Mary option” was one aspirin, held between the knees. — Look upon my works, ye mighty, and pay me. (@ThomasHoufek) September 8, 2021

What a stupid question — Keenly Aware🇺🇸 (@keenfamily) September 8, 2021

Sounds more like a statement than a question. — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) September 8, 2021

Yes, it does.

😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 — The Harbinger 🇺🇸⛪️ (@JamesTScorpio1) September 8, 2021

Reporters are stupid. — syd (@SydneyCarton1) September 8, 2021

the leftist reporters are idiots! the president can’t make or change the rules about abortions…. only legislation and courts only get involved if they are asked. — Pauline Virginia (@looks2sun) September 8, 2021

Biden’s handlers will find a way.

Jen Psaki: Here is how we are going to help Texans murder babies. — Ron Swanson (@BTCFreedom44) September 8, 2021

We’ve seen tweets where women are demanding the Biden administration send troops to defend abortion clinics in Texas.

Pro-abort Texas journo is furious that police are ‘criminalizing pregnancy’ by searching for the mother of an infant found dead in a shallow grave https://t.co/vgaxyIy68I — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 8, 2021

