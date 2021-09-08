https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/09/08/ron-desantis-schools-a-reporter-slams-fauci-and-brings-forth-the-facts-after-intentional-misquote-n439706
About The Author
Related Posts
WATCH: Terrifying Video Shows Little Girl Dragged by Her School Bus as Civil Trial Begins
July 18, 2021
Taliban Occupy Presidential Palace, Declare New President
August 15, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy