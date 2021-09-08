https://therightscoop.com/blinken-admits-the-taliban-arent-allowing-charter-flights-to-leave-with-american-citizens-then-says-something-unbelievable/

Secretary Blinken admitted today that the Taliban aren’t allowing charter flights to leave Afghanistan, which contain American citizens:

Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “The Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart.” These flights include American citizens. pic.twitter.com/HbJVMAsFHt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 8, 2021





Blinken says:

“As of now, the Taliban are not permitting the charter flights to depart. They claim that some of the passengers do not have the required documentation. While there are limits to what we can do, without personnel on the ground, without an airport with normal security and procedures in place, we are working to do everything in our power to support those flights and to get them off the ground.”

Wait, did you catch what he said?

“While there are limits to what we can do, without personnel on the ground, without an airport with normal security and procedures in place…”

Are you kidding me? If I didn’t know better I’d say that was a slap aimed right a Coward-in-Chief Biden. But I do know better, which makes it even more absurd that he would say this. We just had personnel on the ground providing security and procedures so that we could fly Americans out of Kabul. AND JOE BIDEN TOOK IT ALL AWAY AND LEFT AMERICANS BEHIND TO A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION!

Of course we are limited in what we could do because America’s Coward-in-Chief surrendered and ran away from the Taliban. This is the madness that we all knew would ensue. They are holding our people hostage because they know Joe Biden is a coward, along with his deputies like Blinken.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

