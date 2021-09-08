https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/09/08/cotton-fauci-scolded-people-for-going-to-games-not-masking-kids-while-he-was-lying-about-funding-research-that-caused-pandemic/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has “been saddling up his moral high horse and clucking his tongue” at the behavior of others, “when all along, he’s been lying, not just to Congress, but to the American people about his role in funding the very reckless, dangerous research at a Chinese Communist lab that unleashed this pandemic on the world.”

Cotton said, “You know, for 18 months, he’s been saddling up his moral high horse and clucking his tongue at college kids who want to go celebrate a football game in an outdoor stadium on a nice fall day or parents who don’t want their kindergartners to have to wear masks their entire lives, telling you you have to wear three masks, when all along, he’s been lying, not just to Congress, but to the American people about his role in funding the very reckless, dangerous research at a Chinese Communist lab that unleashed this pandemic on the world. It is a disgrace and it’s time for Tony Fauci to be held accountable.”

He added that the issue is “One of the biggest scandals in Washington in modern times. I mean, it funded a laboratory that, in all likelihood, is the source of this once-in-a-century pandemic that has upended so many of our lives. Hundreds of thousands of people are dead, many more have been seriously ill, kids have lost a year, now going on a second year of their education. Weddings have been postponed, jobs have been lost, businesses have been closed. And Tony Fauci, all along, has been lecturing you, while hiding the fact that, without proper notification to his political superiors in the executive branch, he funded this reckless, dangerous research in a Chinese Communist lab, and then went to great lengths to try to excuse them. I always wondered why, early on in the pandemic, Tony Fauci insisted that there was no way this virus could have come from that lab. … Well, now we know it was to cover his own tracks. It was to conceal what he had done with your tax dollars in incredibly reckless research in a Chinese Communist lab.”

