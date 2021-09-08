https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/08/so-they-are-hostages-antony-blinken-says-the-taliban-arent-letting-chartered-evacuation-flights-leave-afghanistan-right-now/

Last week, Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali explained that just because the Taliban were keeping flights with American and Afghan ally passengers from leaving Afghanistan didn’t mean the Taliban were holding Americans and Afghan allies hostage.

Jamali went on to point out that it’s PLANES, not PEOPLE, being denied clearance to leave.

Well, Naveed, we’ve got some tough news to break to you: not even Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who has spent weeks denying that the situation in Afghanistan was as bad as it looked, can deny any longer what the Taliban is doing with those evacuation flights:

Watch:

Welp.

It would seem we were misled.

So was “hostages.”

The cat’s out of the bag! Did Jen Psaki and the White House prepare for that contingency, too?

Did they actually prepare for any contingency at all?

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet featuring video, and the headline has been amended to reflect that.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...