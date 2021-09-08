https://anotherwell.com/2021/09/08/staying-focused-on-what-is-important/

But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part, which shall not be taken away from her. — Luke 10:42

There are a lot of things that are important in life and everyone has a different place for different things. Family is number one for almost everyone. After that, it could be followed by a wide variety of things. Jobs, homes, cars, hobbies, politics, social clubs, you name it. There are nearly endless possibilities.

What we find in this passage from Luke is that too many times we are going about doing things that may be good, but we are forgetting what is really important. Martha was working so hard to make sure that everything was perfect for Jesus and the disciples that she became upset Mary was not prioritizing things like she was.

Jesus reminded Martha that there are a lot of important things, but there is one thing that is most important. That is a relationship with Jesus Christ and following Him.

All of the things that are important have their place. Scripture teaches that you should take care of your family, work diligently, and even interact with your neighbors. It also teaches that God should be first and foremost in all things.

It’s so easy to be distracted by important things that we forget the most important thing. God wants us to remain focused on Him, trusting Him to help and guide with everything else.

