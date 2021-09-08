https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/08/stephen-king-shot-chasers-himself-right-in-the-mouth-after-calling-florida-the-desantis-death-camp/

Author Stephen King hates Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida:

A friend of mine is referring to Florida as “the DeSantis Death Camp.” — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 7, 2021

Like, he *REALLY* hates Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida:

You know, Stephen, if you hate Florida so much there’s nothing stopping you from leaving your home there and going back to Maine. From the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in February:

Wow. He got vaccinated back in February? Thanks, Gov. DeSantis!

