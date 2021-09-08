http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/6e9y0HttkB0/california-stimulus-checks-golden-newsom-recall-16431752.php
Over 600,000 Californians have received their second state stimulus payments of $600, and an obvious question emerges: How much are the Golden State Stimulus payments helping Governor Gavin Newsom in the gubernatorial recall election?
Newsom has seen strong momentum of late after faring poorly earlier in the summer. Two recent polls found Newsom beating back the recall by more than eight points.