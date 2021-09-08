https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/taliban-clear-flight-200-passengers-leave-kabul-airport?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A flight to Doha, Qatar has been cleared to leave the Kabul airport by Taliban forces. About 200 people are cleared to leave aboard the plane, some of them U.S. nationals.

The acting foreign minister of the Taliban, Malawi Amir Kahn Muttaki, thanked the special envoy to Qatar for his country’s help to restart flights out of the international airport in Kabul.

The final U.S. military plane left the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug.31. Since then, an unclear number of Americans have been stranded in Afghanistan, unable to leave as the Taliban regain control of the nation.

Also unclear is exactly who else will be on the Qatari plane, but no Afghans without foreign citizenship are expected to be able to leave the country.

At the press conference held Tuesday by the Taliban, leaders of the country’s new government said that international travel would be able to be resume shortly.

“When Afghans and foreigners want to leave Afghanistan, they should do it lawfully, having a passport and a visa,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliaban’s spokesman and deputy information minister.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

