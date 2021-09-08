https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/taliban-paint-george-floyd-mural-kabul-victory-slogans/

They’re just begging to be canceled.

The Taliban painted over a giant mural of George Floyd with Islamic victory slogans this week.

It’s not clear how a George Floyd mural got there in the first place but the Taliban quickly got rid of it.

“The murals addressed everything from the killing of George Floyd in the US and the drowning of Afghan refugees in Iran, to the signing of the US-Taliban agreement towards peace[.]” https://t.co/8uV98Tisjn — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) September 8, 2021

TRENDING: BREAKING – HUGE: Results of Canvassing in Arizona Released – ELECTION STEAL IS NOW CONFIRMED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

