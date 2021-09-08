https://www.oann.com/tennis-rock-solid-sakkari-reaches-u-s-open-semi-final/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-rock-solid-sakkari-reaches-u-s-open-semi-final



Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece reacts after winning a quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Maria Sakkari of Greece reacts after winning a quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

September 9, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Maria Sakkari was lost for words after breaking down Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the semi-final of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The Greek was rock-solid with excellent court coverage through the first set, getting the early break as she put up a dozen winners and three aces.

The 17th seed kept up her assault in the second set, converting on break point in the seventh game as 2016 runner-up Pliskova failed to match her intensity.

Pliskova, runner-up at Wimbledon this year, committed three double faults and 20 unforced errors in the match before Sakkari wrapped things up in one hour and 22 minutes.

“I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say,” an elated Sakkari said.

The Greek had shown no signs of fatigue despite coming through a three hour, 30 minute fourth-round battle with former champion Bianca Andreescu which wrapped up on Tuesday at 2:13 a.m. in New York, the latest finish to a women’s singles match at the hardcourt major.

She will need all her energy in her semi-final against British teen Emma Raducanu, who has not dropped a set since arriving at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier.

“Emma — she’s had a great run,” said Sakkari. “But I trust myself, I trust my game.”

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

