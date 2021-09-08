https://www.theepochtimes.com/tensions-rise-eggs-thrown-security-assaulted-during-larry-elders-venice-beach-walkthrough_3988336.html

Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder ended a walkthrough of his next campaign stop at Venice Beach early, when over 10 hecklers harassed him, throwing projectiles, and allegedly assaulted his bodyguard on Sept. 8.

During a tour of Venice Beach’s homeless encampments, Elder was joined by 30 media personnel and members of the public when a group of hecklers approached them on 3rd Street. Two hecklers were repeatedly shouting racial slurs about Elder.

The crowd walked down Rose Avenue, where one of the main encampments is located. The hecklers followed.

About halfway through the encampment a lady in a pink gorilla mask, riding a bike, appeared on video throwing an egg which appeared to narrowly miss Elder’s head.

Larry Elder walks with staff and residents of Venice Beach, Calif., through streets with high populations of homeless individuals on Sept. 8, 2021. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

A woman throwing objects at Larry Elder later assulted a member of Elder’s security team in Venice Beach, Calif., on Sept. 8, 2021. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

One of Elder’s security staff attempted to separate the woman from the crowd, to keep her from continuing to throw projectiles.

In videos surfacing on Twitter, the woman slapped the security staff in the face. Another protester hit the same security staff member seconds later.

A white SUV drove up to the crowd, which was walking down Hampton Drive towards Sunset Avenue.

Elder’s team escorted him to his vehicle and drove away.

The media personnel later departed in a bus and met up with Elder to continue the tour.

Elder was supposed to depart from the Rose Café parking lot and spend 45 minutes speaking with the media. However, around 20 minutes into the walkthrough, the event ended early due to safety concerns.

Elder is an Epoch Times contributor and host of “Larry Elder for The Epoch Times” on EpochTV.

