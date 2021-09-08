https://www.oann.com/tesla-plans-to-begin-trading-solar-wind-and-battery-storage-energy/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tesla-plans-to-begin-trading-solar-wind-and-battery-storage-energy



The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

September 8, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla is looking to staff an energy trading desk to support its battery and renewable power projects, according to Telsa’s website and an employee post on career site LinkedIn.com.

“I’m building a new team at Tesla focused on Energy Trading and Market Operations,” wrote Julian Lamy, who described himself as a senior optimization software engineer for Tesla. Lamy provided a job description for a senior energy trading analyst job to be based in Palo Alto, California, in his LinkedIn post.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

