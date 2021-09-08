https://www.theblaze.com/news/economist-yougov-poll-has-biden-approval-rating-underwater-for-the-first-time-during-his-presidency

The latest Economist/YouGov poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating is now underwater, with more American adults disapproving (49%) of how he is handling his job than those who approve (39%).

This marks the first time during his tenure as president that Biden’s approval rating has been underwater, according to YouGov.

While 19% strongly approve and 20% somewhat approve of the president’s handling of his job, 11% somewhat disapprove and a whopping 39% strongly disapprove, according to the data.

The president saw a significant decline in his approval rating among Democrats which fell from 86% in a recent poll down to 77% in the latest poll. The number has also dropped down to just 35% among Independents from 38% in the prior poll.

The latest survey found that 45% of adults disapprove of the president’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, while 42% approve. While 22% strongly approve and 20% somewhat approve, 14% somewhat disapprove and 32% strongly disapprove.

YouGov noted that: “The Economist survey was conducted by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,500 US Adult Citizens interviewed online between September 4 – 7, 2021. This sample was weighted according to gender, age, race, and education based on the American Community Survey, conducted by the US Bureau of the Census, as well as 2016 Presidential vote, registration status, geographic region, and news interest. Respondents were selected from YouGov’s opt-in panel to be representative of all US citizens. The margin of error is approximately 2.8% for the overall sample.”

A NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll carried out in late August also found that more disapprove (51%) of the job the president is doing than approve (43%). That survey found found that while 41% strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing, 10% disapprove, 23% approve, and 19% strongly approve.

