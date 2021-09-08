https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/09/09/the-morning-briefing-democrats-are-in-perpetual-denial-regarding-terrorists-n1476964

Top O’ the Briefing

We return today to the story that Team Biden wishes would go away. Given that they continue to not understand why the Afghanistan withdrawal went so wrong or the true nature of the problems going forward, it’s pretty safe to say that this monster is going to be under Joe’s bed for a while.

With poll numbers that are rapidly falling into the abyss, the Biden camp is desperate to move onto the next big thing, like the kajillionty dollar infrastructure bill that may or may not have anything to do with actual infrastructure. They want to pull off the political equivalent of a teenage boy shoving all the mess in his room under the bed and telling his mom that he’s cleaned it up.

The thing is, the teenage boy never really thinks his room is messy. That’s sort of the way Democrats are when it comes to terrorists.

Ever since 9/11, any American who has pointed out that Islamic terrorists tend to be, you know, Islamic has been labeled “Islamophobic” by leftists. In their telling of the story, the people who don’t want to get blown up are the real problem. That calmed down for a while. As we approach the 20th anniversary of that horrific day, however, they’re back at it.

Because they never get it.

As soon as the Taliban began their all-too-casual waltz back into power a few weeks ago, our alleged president and his puppet masters have been exhorting them to be more inclusive and less like themselves.

The results have been less than encouraging but entirely predictable.

Our plucky “leadership” is still beating the dead horse though. Kevin wrote yesterday about the State Dept. not being thrilled with the new Taliban government’s lack of wokeness:

Just when we thought the Biden administration couldn’t be more doltish, the State Department expressed concern over a lack of diversity in the new Taliban government in Afghanistan. I don’t know if the new government is diverse or not. The entire crew does appear to be brown, bearded men of Muslim faith, but, unlike the bigots in the State Department, I refuse to assume gender. “We have made clear our expectation that the Afghan people deserve an inclusive government,” a State Department spokesperson declared in a statement. The notification then went on to state that the leadership announced by the Taliban “consists exclusively of individuals who are members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women.”

Hoo-boy.

The new government is a bit more inclusive than the State Dept. is letting on. It’s not made up of entirely obscure Taliban types, it includes some known terrorists too:

The Taliban announced the formation of a new government on Tuesday and it didn’t surprise anyone when it named a member of a U.S.-designated terrorist group and former detainees at the Guantanamo prison camp as high-ranking members. The Taliban had promised to form an “inclusive” and more “moderate” Islamic government. The cabinet announced yesterday contains no women, no members of the former government, and is filled with terrorists wanted in the U.S., people on sanctions lists, and hard-line Islamists.

While the people who are in charge of our foreign policy whistle “Kumbaya” and hope that the Taliban will soon start wearing rainbow Pride robes, those left behind by Biden have a clearer sense of reality. My colleague Karen Townsend at HotAir wrote this yesterday:

An Afghan translator hiding himself and his family in Mazar-e-Sharif until they can be evacuated is losing hope and fearing his own beheading at the hands of the Taliban. He acted as a military translator for the U.S. for 15 years but he has been left behind. He and his family are sheltering at a hotel. He knows what will happen to Afghans who helped the United States once the Taliban stops pretending to be on their best behavior.

It’s embarrassing for this country to have people in charge who believe that a religious fanatic terrorist organization with a decades-long body of work is going to change because a bunch of emotionally stunted reality avoidance idiots here want them to. Seriously, are there actually people in our State Dept. who thought that the Taliban would throw in a few female diversity hires just to make the U.S. happy? They can’t really have such an infantile worldview, can they?

Tune in tomorrow when Secretary of State Antony Blinken demands that Iran’s Ayatollah Khameini reconfigure his government to look more like the cast of Glee.

