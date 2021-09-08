https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/09/08/the-question-isnt-why-im-vaccine-hesitant-the-question-is-why-arent-you/

In the last few weeks, there has been a confluence of evidence against the efficacy of vaccines as well as several thoroughly discredited attempts to mislead the American public on alternative treatments for Covid. It is beyond a doubt that corruption within the highest levels of medical and political circles has made a mockery of both truth and science. Similarly, a mockery has been made of millions of naive Americans simply looking for protection and guidance from supposed experts in their fields.

From the beginning, I was hesitant to take this vaccine because:

The FDA, CDC, and Big Pharma all ignored seeking cheaper and readily available treatments. This suggests motivation beyond saving lives.

The narrative surrounding hydroxychloroquine made no sense at the time, just as the argument against Ivermectin does not make sense. Basically, the thinking goes that it’s better to try an experimental vaccine because it might work and might be safe, but at the same time it’s not okay to try a treatment that has decades of safe use and has shown success in small settings.

We knew early on that the survival rate of Covid was on par with the flu, as were its symptoms.

It’s actually okay to get sick; in fact, regular exposure to viruses can help develop a stronger immunity.

It was hard to take Covid seriously as soon as Trump was called a xenophobe for shutting down air travel from China. From the moment it was conveniently identified in an election year, it became a political weapon of the left. By extension, therefore, any response to it was also political (masks, lockdowns, distancing, quarantining, vaccines, and even the timing of the announcement of the vaccines days after the election).

The BLM Riots and Biden victory celebrations showed that Covid was only scary if conservatives tried to organize.

I am now resistant to taking this vaccine because:

I had Covid and survived, which also means I have natural immunity and therefore better protection from reinfection and further transmission.

There is ample data to show that serious side effects can develop from the vaccine.

Whatever protection the vaccine allegedly offers wanes significantly after just a few months. Moreover, additional boosters presumably mean additional problems.

What do I gain by doing it? Masks are still required. People are still insane. The amount of brain melting that has occurred essentially means Covid panic porn, like Covid itself, will always exist. So, having said everything else, then why?

As with the BLM Riots of 2020, continued hypocrisy and elitism of violating rules shows only that Covid is a scare tactic to control the peons (Obama’s 60th birthday comes to mind, as do the horrific mayors in Chicago and D.C.).

The focus of vaccination over immunity, including the redefinition of herd immunity, should give everyone pause. Why is natural immunity suddenly undesirable?

The handling of Ivermectin proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that money and power are driving the medical response to the so-called pandemic. If saving lives were truly the goal, cheap generics would have been prescribed like candy since March of 2020. Recently, despite it being a decades-old, life-saving, Nobel Prize-winning treatment, the FDA called it a horse dewormer and multiple stories invented stories of hospitals being overwhelmed with Ivermectin overdoses. The fact that people were mad at Joe Rogan for recovering from Covid using Ivermectin reveals that dying by vaccine is more important than surviving with alternative therapeutics.

I am not sure why any of these bullet points are controversial. I am also not sure why more people aren’t laying out matter-of-fact, common sense arguments against Covid public health policies.

On the other side of the debate, one of the primary selling points is that we should all get the vaccine for the greater good. The other is that we don’t want to knowingly kill the elderly and vulnerable in our lives. This is upside down. I have a simple response to these communist talking points: Instead of me sacrificing freedoms and injecting my body with unknown substances, why can’t the people that are afraid sit out?

It has never made sense to me why I owe anybody anything. I drive safely on the highway not to keep other people alive, but to keep myself alive. I avoid cigarettes not to keep secondhand smoke out of my kid’s lungs, but to keep myself from developing cancer. As it pertains to Covid, I make choices in my holistic best interest – as opposed to a narrow-minded, unifactorial response – not to keep from spreading an alleged virus but to keep myself as well as possible. I won’t be stupid and go out of my way infecting people, but I also don’t need to keep my kid home from daycare for two weeks after a potential exposure while also sending them back the next day once their RSV fever breaks. Is that science?

Look, maybe it makes sense for some people to get the vaccine. That’s their calculation to make and that’s fine. It’s why some people drive the speed limit and others go five over; they do what they’re comfortable doing. But don’t pretend you’re doing anyone a favor or being a hero by getting poked. Consider the following three reports.

Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. A chart from CNN shows that other than the United Arab Emirates and Uruguay, the tiny Jewish state has administered more shots as a ratio of its population than anywhere else. Nevertheless, Israel is under extreme pressure as it deals with the greatest surge seen throughout the entire pandemic.

Measured differently, Iceland is actually outpacing Israel in terms of the total population being vaccinated. Whereas Israel tops the chart in doses per 100 people, Iceland does significantly better in terms of the percentage of fully vaccinated citizens. Again, despite 77% of its population being considered fully vaccinated and another 5% partially vaccinated, it too is seeing a rise in cases.

A third news report that has been circulating over the weekend came out of Cornell, which despite its 95%+ vaccination rate among students and faculty is nonetheless experiencing a surge of cases of its own and has five times more Covid than this same time last year – when no vaccines were available.

I have been vaccine hesitant from the beginning. Common sense suggested that a rushed vaccine would have limits. Isn’t that why every other vaccine takes several years – at best – to be fully approved? On top of that, history has shown that coronaviruses are particularly stubborn when it comes to preventative measures; there has never been a successful coronavirus vaccine for this precise reason. Moreover, this was allegedly a novel, man-made virus. Certainly the characteristics of a lab-created super virus would require further study.

My fear is that if people were going to wake up to the lies (have their red-pill moment, as it were), they would have done so by now. The fact that so many people continue to fear Covid and push vaccines doesn’t bode well for society.

But it’s still worth asking them: Why are you still supportive of this? At least make them hear how stupid they sound.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

