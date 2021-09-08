https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/08/the-recount-calls-out-gop-rep-jim-jordan-for-claiming-without-evidence-that-the-us-funded-lab-research-that-led-to-covid19-pandemic-video/

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan appeared today on “FOX & Friends,” where he claimed, without evidence, that U.S. tax dollars funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which may have led to the COVID19 pandemic.

Without evidence, according to The Recount, that is:

Without evidence.

Except for, you know, all the evidence.

Quite a lot of it, actually.

That would certainly explain it.

