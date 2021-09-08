https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/08/the-recount-calls-out-gop-rep-jim-jordan-for-claiming-without-evidence-that-the-us-funded-lab-research-that-led-to-covid19-pandemic-video/

GOP Rep. Jim Jordan appeared today on “FOX & Friends,” where he claimed, without evidence, that U.S. tax dollars funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which may have led to the COVID19 pandemic.

Without evidence, according to The Recount, that is:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) claims, without evidence, that U.S. tax dollars were likely used to create COVID-19. “They keep trying to tell us this thing came from a bat, to a pangolin, to a hippopotamus, to Joe Rogan, that’s how we got it …” pic.twitter.com/dGMZl7pGny — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

Without evidence.

Except for, you know, all the evidence.

Quite a lot of it, actually.

Do you read the Intercept? They have about 900 pages of evidence you may want to catch up on. https://t.co/8gdzFGhMSN — Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) September 8, 2021

They don’t have time to read the news over at @therecount, they’re too busy puckering up for Democrat asses. https://t.co/dt7qdniMtS — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 8, 2021

That would certainly explain it.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

