Late last month, former President Trump’s office released an ad attacking President Biden on inflation, Covid-19 and Afghanistan. But the Biden White House can rest easy knowing that media outlets like the New York Times will run this kind of cover for them on inflation:

Inflation is surging across the globe, fueled by consumer demand, shortages and other pandemic-related factors. Here’s why that may be a good sign. https://t.co/CxdNXB9sfQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 7, 2021

“Your money isn’t worth as much as it was last year and everything costs more and here’s why that’s a GOOD thing” is peak 2021 NYT #Journalism.

Inflation is non-existent…

Inflation is transitory…

Inflation is good! Shifting narratives are fun. https://t.co/AxIoIwhuQd — BTC Sessions 😎 (@BTCsessions) September 8, 2021

Any way the wind blows!

…because we *want* it to be a good sign. — PoliticalDrek (@PoliticalDrek) September 8, 2021

I guess printing 40% of the US dollars in existance and pumping it into the economy is filed under “other pandemic-related factors”… https://t.co/e0D34fCfBl — hgtp://vinnyd (@realvinnyd) September 8, 2021

“material conditions are getting worse for your family. here’s why that’s good, actually” – propaganda media https://t.co/2NeAO6cYMX — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 8, 2021

Biden’s chief of staff will be sure to pat the NY Times on the head and give it a treat today.

LIE LIE LIE Inflation is being caused by reckless money printing & It is not ‘good’ for 99% of the population who’s savings are debased https://t.co/xwKdY5qSvH — Jake Woodhouse (@jakeeswoodhouse) September 8, 2021

“Happy talk, keep talking happy talk…” https://t.co/yZjPwGEvLB — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 8, 2021

New York Times says theft may be a good sign. What a bunch #clowns Opt out of mainstream media https://t.co/IkFtjnYxb5 — J-MART (@jmartfit) September 8, 2021

