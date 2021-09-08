https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/there-it-is-ny-times-gives-wh-dems-an-insane-assist-after-trump-slams-biden-on-inflation/

Late last month, former President Trump’s office released an ad attacking President Biden on inflation, Covid-19 and Afghanistan. But the Biden White House can rest easy knowing that media outlets like the New York Times will run this kind of cover for them on inflation:

“Your money isn’t worth as much as it was last year and everything costs more and here’s why that’s a GOOD thing” is peak 2021 NYT #Journalism.

Any way the wind blows!

Biden’s chief of staff will be sure to pat the NY Times on the head and give it a treat today.

