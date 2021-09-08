https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/08/this-is-fine-joe-biden-concludes-his-labor-union-remarks-by-noting-that-hes-been-instructed-to-stop-and-walk-out-of-the-room-video/

Joe Biden spoke today about how great labor unions are:

Here’s how he concluded his remarks:

To be fair, Biden said that he was going to defy the instructions he’d been given and walk into the room to say hello to all the fine labor union folks. And he was probably correct in assuming that none of them would ask him about COVID19 or Afghanistan.

But we’re not sure what’s so amusing about Biden admitting that he’s been instructed to turn his back and leave. He’s been turning his back and leaving a lot lately and it’s not a good look.

Unless he’s so far gone that he doesn’t know what he wants anymore.

Like we said: this is not a good look.

The fact that he needs to be told that it’s a bad look just makes it all even more disturbing.

recent stories

