https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/09/08/this-is-why-we-recall-in-gavin-newsoms-california-he-cant-keep-the-lights-on-n439745
About The Author
Related Posts
'Kim's Convenience' Shows Thorny Issues of Race and Representation Continue in Hollywood
June 14, 2021
Flashback: That Time Obama Reportedly Said 'Don't Underestimate Joe's Ability to (F-Bomb) Things Up'
August 15, 2021
Nonbinary Flight Attendant Fights Dress Code via ACLU, Decries 'Constant Misgendering,' Exacerbating 'Depression'
June 7, 2021
CODE RED: LA County, Bizarro World
July 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy