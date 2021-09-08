https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/09/08/todays-hot-topics-on-relevant-radio-david-daleiden-faucis-testimony-n414451

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

What is happening with the David Daleiden case? We’ll speak with him directly, find out what we can do to help, and get his sense of where we stand on the fight against abortion.

Did Anthony Fauci mislead Congress on gain-of-function research? We’ll talk with Heritage’s Dean Cheng about what this means for the US and our policy toward China.

Pacific Legal’s Kady Valois on New York’s new eviction moratorium

Patrick Lee of Franciscan University at Steubenville on Texas’ new abortion law and the ethics

Code of Vets’ Gretchen Smith discusses suicide among vets and the upcoming anniversary of 9/11

Center for Military Readiness’ Elaine Donnelly on the controversy surrounding proposals for adding women to the Selective Service

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

