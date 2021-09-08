https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/08/tom-nichols-defends-joe-they-dont-call-them-tornadoes-bidens-intellect-by-throwing-down-his-trusty-but-trump-card/

Yesterday, Joe Biden discussed the storms ravaging the wetlands in the middle of the country, like in Iowa and Nevada. They don’t call those storms tornadoes anymore, you know.

Joe Biden on tornadoes: “…they don’t call them that anymore…” pic.twitter.com/HwkpYzv8bm — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 7, 2021

Biden took a lot of heat (no pun intended) for that, which really doesn’t sit well with Area Expert™ Tom Nichols:

Donald Trump literally babbled and couldn’t pronounce basic words, but Joe Biden can’t remember “derecho” and it’s a story in the literary septic tank of right-wing media. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 7, 2021

You seem upset, Tom.

So Tom is doing well. https://t.co/ldFcUM4Pjd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2021

About as well as could be expected, anyway. Poor fella.

Poor, poor Tom.

When you hang with Joy Reid way too much. https://t.co/TkKwnBqQHX — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) September 8, 2021

Trump broke Tom. Broke him bad. https://t.co/wZfEUFuKTc — Mike Out Yonder 🌴 🏴‍☠️ (@AmericanusMax) September 8, 2021

A whole bunch of “but Trump.” https://t.co/swrd2x06cF — My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) September 8, 2021

Lmfao Professor Moobs actually trying to BUT TRUMP Joe’s glaringly obvious cognitive failures, this is gold. Every lifelong moderate Dem I know is terrified. https://t.co/YbiXrCiD7S — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 8, 2021

And their being terrified of Joe Biden terrifies Tom Nichols, because if they’re right, it means he’s been wrong all along.

He also doesn’t know what year it is. https://t.co/KcRo6prRVl — Orlando Maltravers (@RobertKYarbro) September 8, 2021

Keep digging that hole tom, eventually you’ll get out! https://t.co/1ptDxEjmxD — Fenkel Codswallop Schaefer (@FenkelSchaefer) September 8, 2021

No he won’t.

