Yesterday, Joe Biden discussed the storms ravaging the wetlands in the middle of the country, like in Iowa and Nevada. They don’t call those storms tornadoes anymore, you know.

Biden took a lot of heat (no pun intended) for that, which really doesn’t sit well with Area Expert™ Tom Nichols:

You seem upset, Tom.

About as well as could be expected, anyway. Poor fella.

Poor, poor Tom.

And their being terrified of Joe Biden terrifies Tom Nichols, because if they’re right, it means he’s been wrong all along.

No he won’t.

