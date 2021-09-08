https://thehill.com/policy/defense/571323-trump-budget-chief-refuses-to-resign-from-naval-academy-board

The budget chief for former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to offer commentary at heavyweight fight on 9/11 Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia USDA to provide 0M in COVID-19 relief for farm and food workers MORE is refusing to step down from the Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors after he was asked to resign on Wednesday.

Russell Vought, the former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) director, posted to Twitter a letter sent from the White House asking for his resignation from the board by the end of the day Wednesday.

“Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Board will be terminated, effective 6:00 p.m. tonight,” the letter states.

Vought replied to the letter: “No. It’s a three year term.”

The Naval Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment as to whether Vought must step down.

Trump in December, weeks before he was set to leave office, appointed a number of political allies to the boards of military service academies after removing long-standing experts.

Along with naming Vought to the Naval Academy, Trump also appointed his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Corey LewandowskiTrump super PAC promoting Susan Wright ahead of Texas House runoff Pentagon chief to restore advisory panels after purge of Trump loyalists Trump denies fighting with Pence for hiring Lewandowski MORE and deputy campaign manager David Bossie to the Defense Business Board. In addition, Trump named his intended nominee for U.S. ambassador to Germany, Douglas Macgregor, and former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayTrump administration trade rep endorses JD Vance in Ohio Senate race Trump’s last national security adviser endorses JD Vance in Ohio Senate race McCarthy, Ducey speak at Pence fundraiser: report MORE to the West Point and Air Force Academy boards, respectively.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Lloyd AustinOvernight Defense & National Security — Blinken heads to the hot seat Blinken to appear at House hearing on Afghanistan next week The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden to tour Ida’s northeast wrath; AG warns Texas on abortion law MORE in early February moved to oust the numerous Trump appointees by suspending the Pentagon’s 42 boards and commissions until a “zero-based review” was completed.

Vought, who now runs a conservative think tank, had previously been involved in a controversial Trump-era decision to restrict race-related training within federal government agencies, describing them as “divisive” and “un-American.”

He was also accused of hindering the Biden administration’s transition to the White House by refusing to allow incoming officials to meet with OMB staff.

