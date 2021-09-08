https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-endorses-harriet-hageman-primary-opponent-liz-cheney-wyoming?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump has chosen a candidate to endorse in the race to unseat Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney in Wyoming.

Harriet Hageman earned Trump’s endorsement Thursday morning in a statement that read, “I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney.”

Harriet, an attorney and fourth-generation “daughter of Wyoming,” has the backing of current Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis (R).

“Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney,” wrote Trump.

Unseating Cheney has been a primary focus of the former president’s since she led a group of Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the second impeachment of Donald Trump. Upon leaving office, he committed time and again to campaigning again Cheney, among other Republicans who he views as “disloyal.”

