(L-R) Rep. Lou Correa (D-Calif.) and Darren Soto (D-Fla.) attend Disney’s “Cinderella” Library of Congress National Film Registry Ball In Celebration Of In-Home Release at The Library of Congress in Washington on June 20, 2019. (Kris Connor/Getty Images for Disney)

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.), who is fully vaccinated, said Wednesday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19 and believed he had only mild symptoms because he was vaccinated.

Soto, an Orlando-area Democrat, wrote on Twitter that he had received monoclonal antibody treatment to further reduce potential symptoms.

Soto said he was self-isolating and working from home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report