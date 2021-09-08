https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/victory-boyd-tells-nfl-to-shove-it/

“If I want to take the Vaccine, the decision will be between myself, my doctor, and my God. At this point, the Spirit of God is leading me to take a stand for freedom of choice.”

An appearance by Grammy Award winner Victory Boyd to perform the National Anthem at the NFL season-opening game in Tampa Bay was canceled by the league because she declined, for religious reasons, to be vaccinated.