While California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be figuratively left with egg on his face if voters oust him from office during the state’s gubernatorial recall election, it appears that someone threw a literal egg at recall candidate Larry Elder on Wednesday.

Video footage shows a person in a gorilla mask throwing an object at Elder from behind, and Kate Cagle of Spectrum News 1 tweeted that it was an egg that just missed the back of Elder’s head.

“It kind of glanced his head,” an Elder campaign staffer said about the projectile, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Elder, a conservative talk radio show host who is running in the state’s recall election, is one of the dozens of candidates vying for the opportunity to replace Newsom. If he wins he would become the state’s first black governor.

The RealClearPolitics poll average shows Elder with a large lead over other potential replacement candidates competing for the chance to take Newsom’s job.

If a majority of votes are cast in favor of recalling Newsom, the candidate who receives the most votes will become the state’s new governor and serve out the rest of Newsom’s term. If Newsom is ousted from office, his removal will come more than a year before his current term is slated to end.

Should Newsom be ejected from office, he will not be the first governor recalled in the state. Back in 2003 California voters successfully recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Elder tweeted that he “voted early in person” on Wednesday.

Many prominent Democrats have rallied behind Newsom, including former President Barack Obama, who appears in an ad backing the Golden State governor.

