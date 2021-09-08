https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/glenn-beck-afghanistan-planes

Glenn Beck and The Nazarene Fund have been working tirelessly to evacuate Americans and our allies from Afghanistan, thanks to the U.S. government’s failure to do so. But it’s been far from easy. A recent Newsweek article, titled “Taliban Holds Up Glenn Beck Group’s Planes,” addressed some of the most recent challenges. The article claimed that six planes — filled with Americans and SIVs ready for takeoff — were “grounded by the Taliban amid negotiations with the U.S. State Department.” So, what’s actually going on? Why is the State Department meddling in the rescue? And what are the next steps to get these Americans home?

Watch the video clip below to hear Glenn breaks down the whole story:

