White House staffers cringe every time Joe Biden delivers remarks because they’re afraid he’s going to speak off the cuff and veer off the West Wing’s “carefully orchestrated messaging.”

Biden’s own staffers mute him when he’s giving public remarks because they’re filled with anxiety. Joe Biden has always been a ‘gaffe machine’ but he can barely string a sentence together now that he has dementia.

“It’s not that they’re indifferent to what their boss has to say. Indeed, their livelihoods are directly invested in it. Rather, they’re filled with anxiety that he’s going to take questions from the press and veer off the West Wing’s carefully orchestrated messaging,” Politico’s Alex Thompson reported .

“I know people who habitually don’t watch it live for that reason,” said one current official.

Read more of Alex Thompson’s reporting here . NEW: When Biden gives public remarks, some White House staffers will either mute him or turn off his remarks. It’s not indifference. It’s anxiety. https://t.co/oOOdi0Ogzl pic.twitter.com/iOkdZoJwL8 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) September 7, 2021 Biden’s advisors tell him not to take questions from reporters.Because of Biden’s dementia, the truth slips […]