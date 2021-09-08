https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/white-house-withdraw-nomination-david-chipman-head-alcohol-guns-and-tobacco?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The White House will withdraw its nomination of David Chipman to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The nominee, a former special agent at ATF and current gun control lobbyist, was scrutinized immediately upon his nomination for his publicly anti-firearm positions. Moderate Democrat Senators in the evenly-split chamber signaled to the Biden administration that they were not fans of the choice and it was unclear whether Chipman would have made it through a confirmation vote.

Senate Republicans universally opposed his nomination. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described Chipman as an “anti-gun extremist.”

The White House has yet to comment on the matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

