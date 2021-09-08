http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Y3LeKojKPmA/whole-lotta-lyin-goin-on-2.php
I’ve held off writing about the hostages stranded by Biden in Afghanistan while the facts are sorted out. I’ve gone from Jim Geraghty’s Morning Jolt yesterday “Secretary of State Blinken: This Is Not a Hostage Crisis” to Michael Goodwin’s New York Post column “Plane truth of Biden’s Afghanistan botch” to Peter Hasson’s FOX News story “State Department obstruction of private rescue flights from Afghanistan revealed in leaked email.” Joe Concha brings it all home nicely in the tweet below.
Blinken yesterday: “We are not aware of anyone being held on an aircraft or any hostage life situation in Mazar-i-Sharif.” Blinken today: https://t.co/KFmsqFCXUl
