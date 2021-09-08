https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/will-calif-dems-and-media-condemn-this-video-of-white-lib-in-a-gorilla-mask-throwing-an-egg-at-larry-elder/

The California recall election is next Tuesday, and the Republican frontrunner to possibly replace Gov. Newsom is Larry Elder.

Today something happened that would be the lead story on most newscasts if the political affiliations were reversed:

The L.A. Times running a column calling Elder the “black face of white supremacy” can’t have helped.

Weird how that works, right? Can you feel the tolerance and inclusion?

Imagine the freakout that would be happening right now on CNN, MSNBC and other outlets if Edler were a Democrat.

