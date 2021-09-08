https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/09/08/will-calif-dems-and-media-condemn-this-video-of-white-lib-in-a-gorilla-mask-throwing-an-egg-at-larry-elder/

The California recall election is next Tuesday, and the Republican frontrunner to possibly replace Gov. Newsom is Larry Elder.

Today something happened that would be the lead story on most newscasts if the political affiliations were reversed:

Here’s a psychotic lunatic in a gorilla mask throwing an egg at @larryelder then punching a security officer. Perhaps Newsom’s surrogates and the mainstream media calling Larry a black white supremacist isn’t a good idea? pic.twitter.com/6Yp7FYFH9a — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 8, 2021

White liberal in gorilla mask throws an egg at Larry Elder as he campaigns for the California recall. pic.twitter.com/XvEuqRV7hD — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 8, 2021

The L.A. Times running a column calling Elder the “black face of white supremacy” can’t have helped.

So a white person put on a gorilla mask to attack a black man. Guess who they are calling a racist though… https://t.co/RhOXpxOQJ0 — Kim (@kducks913) September 8, 2021

Weird how that works, right? Can you feel the tolerance and inclusion?

A white woman in a gorilla mask threw an egg at Larry Elder, who is seeking to become the first black governor of California. Doesn’t seem very tolerant and inclusive to me. pic.twitter.com/zKjEHeNqS3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 8, 2021

All that tolerance. — Phil Chats (@ChatsPhil) September 8, 2021

Imagine the freakout that would be happening right now on CNN, MSNBC and other outlets if Edler were a Democrat.

