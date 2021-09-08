https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wv-governor-jim-justice-is-fed-up-with-vaccine-conspiracies/
“For God’s sakes a livin’, how difficult is this to understand?”
— Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is losing it over anti-vaxxers and vaccine conspiracy theorists pic.twitter.com/EzsiEz8W95
— The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021
WV Governor Jim Justice — “Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas, and they are crazy ideas, that the Vaccine has something in it and it’s tracing people wherever they go. And the same very people are carrying their cell phones around. I mean, c’mon.”
Here’s another short clip from today’s presser