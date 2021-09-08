https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/wv-governor-jim-justice-is-fed-up-with-vaccine-conspiracies/

Posted by Kane on September 8, 2021 3:22 pm

WV Governor Jim Justice — “Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas, and they are crazy ideas, that the Vaccine has something in it and it’s tracing people wherever they go.  And the same very people are carrying their cell phones around.  I mean, c’mon.”

Here’s another short clip from today’s presser



