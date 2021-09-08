https://www.oann.com/yellen-again-urges-congress-to-address-u-s-debt-limit-cites-uncertainty/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=yellen-again-urges-congress-to-address-u-s-debt-limit-cites-uncertainty



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services about the FY22 Treasury budget request on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services about the FY22 Treasury budget request on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

September 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday again pressed Congress to address the limit on U.S. government borrowing, saying it was unclear how long the Treasury’s measures to temporarily finance the federal government would last.

The “most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October,” Yellen wrote in a letter to U.S. lawmakers.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

