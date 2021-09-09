https://www.ibelieve.com/faith/ways-we-are-often-wrong-about-how-satan-works.html

One of our enemy’s main goals is to distract us from our purposes here on earth — to glorify God, enjoy him, and to help lead others to him. And we don’t have to look very far to see that distractions are endless. Some of these distractions may even seem good on surface level. How often do you ask people how they are doing and they say, “busy?” We have become a culture that equates business with happiness and importance.

The problem is that all of these distractions draw our attention away from the One who matters. Our souls become weary and burnt out, but often we don’t even realize why. And when this happens, our enemy has achieved his goal. Our souls aren’t connected with God in the way they’re designed to be, we keep going about with our days as though everything is fine. Revelation speaks strongly about this type of double-mindedness and distraction:

“Yet I hold this against you: You have forsaken the love you had at first.” (Revelation 2:4 NIV)

But you know what? It is never too late to begin again. God’s mercies are new each morning, and he desires nothing more than to have a relationship with us. We can come to him no matter how far we’ve roamed, and he is there waiting. Let’s not let our enemy distract us from the most important relationship in our life or keep us from fulfilling the purposes he has for us. It’s not worth it.

Friends, the lies of the enemy are too numerous to name, but we can be sure of this: He’s always telling them. Jesus called him the father of lies (John 8:44). So, anything that comes out of his mouth is meant to steal, kill and destroy.

While it’s important to recognize his tactics, our best defense will always be to know the One who defeated him. Because he is greater, and he will lead us to victory. Let’s start there, today and every day.

