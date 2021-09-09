https://bigleaguepolitics.com/9-11-mastermind-khalid-sheik-mohammad-smiles-with-terrorist-colleagues-at-court-appearance-in-guantanamo-bay/

Apparently word has gotten back to 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammad that the terrorists have won, as he was all smiles at a recent court appearance at Guantanamo Bay.

Fox News Pentagon reporter Lucas Tomlinson witnessed the revolting scene and gave a report on how Mohammad and his terrorist cronies were snickering in court after the Taliban’s absolute victory in Afghanistan following Biden’s disastrous pullout:

Female civilian defense attorneys for five 9/11 planners wear hijab in Gitmo court along with conservative Islamic dress. The prisoners’ female U.S. military lawyers do not. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 7, 2021

Khalid Sheik Mohammad waved to reporters on his way out of the courtroom today. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 7, 2021

While it may be infuriating to watch Islamic terrorists do victory dances on the graves of American soldiers, it is the federal government and the deep state who are fully to blame for this nightmare.

Big League Politics has reported on how Pentagon officials knew for many years that the Afghanistan war was a lost cause but deliberately misled the American public because they cared more about securing cushy jobs with defense contractors than honoring their oath:

“New documents published by the Washington Post have revealed a legacy of failure to accomplish anything meaningful in the United States’ seemingly endless war in Afghanistan.

The Post obtained the documents, first compiled in 2014, through a two year Freedom of Information Act legal battle against the government. The documents were created through a project titled “Lessons Learned,” from which upper echelons of the United States military and federal government hoped to avoid repeating another experience akin to that in Afghanistan.

The United States has had a military presence in the Central Asian nation since 2001, and more than 2,300 Americans have died in the longest war in the country’s history.

In the documents, senior government officials openly admit that the United States has failed to make progress on accomplishing any major objectives related to its presence in Afghanistan. Not only that, but the purpose of the American presence there is largely unclear. Senior government and military officials are unable to describe specific objectives or goals for American forces.

One document openly admitted that any progress in eroding the Taliban presence in Afghanistan almost immediately disappeared after American troops left the area. “Successes in stabilizing Afghan districts rarely lasted longer than the physical presence of coalition troops and civilians.”

Various high ranking U.S diplomats, State Department officials, and military officers were interviewed by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, a bureaucratic entity set up in 2008 as a watchdog for the American mission in Afghanistan.

The documents indicate that senior military and federal officials have consistently overstated the effectiveness of the American presence in the country. Officials have been caught cooking the books and over-inflating the impact of the ongoing military presence.”

The terrorists have won, but the U.S. public has learned a hard lesson in the process that the enemy within is far more dangerous and insidious than the enemy abroad. The real threat to American security and liberty operates out of the Washington D.C. swamp.

