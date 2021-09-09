https://justthenews.com/government/security/piece-history-read-nypds-after-action-report-911-attacks?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

As part of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik provided Just the News a copy of his once-secret after-action report on how the city implemented the “Condition Omega” emergency plan after two hijacked jetliners struck the World Trade Center towers.

You can read the full memo here:

In an interview with John Solomon Reports, Kerik recounted how he and Mayor Rudolph Giuliani insisted on practicing for a catastrophic event in the years before the attacks and how that paid off.

“We had plans for just about anything under the sun, anything you could think of,” he recalled. “You know, Rudy Giuliani was crazy about being proactive: constant mock drills, tabletop exercises, even practice for Sarin gas in the subway system. I can remember going through these things every month: We would have a mock drill, tabletop exercise on some crisis.

“So we had protocols and policies and plans in place to respond to just about anything under the sun,” he recalled. “The unfortunate thing for us is nobody ever anticipated somebody would use jetliners as missiles. However, those policies and plans and protocols, all came into effect. And the response as documented in my memo to the mayor was overwhelming.”

