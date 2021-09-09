https://www.dailywire.com/news/alaskas-governor-responds-to-biden-vaccine-mandate-if-there-was-ever-a-case-for-25th-amendment

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy responded to President Joe Biden’s push to mandate vaccines on Thursday by suggesting that the president should be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

“I’m announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees, that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week,” Biden declared during a press conference. “The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.”

Dunleavy responded to Biden’s remarks in a tweet, calling the president’s actions “ridiculous and unenforceable.”

“If there was ever a case for the 25th Amendment,” Dunleavy added.

More and more politicians are raising the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office, including Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who tweeted last month, “After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

Biden was confronted by a reporter last month over a poll that showed that the majority of Americans no longer considered Biden to be “competent, focused, or effective in the job.”

Biden claimed that he didn’t see the poll and laughed.

Reporter apologizes to Biden for having to deliver him poll results showing that the majority of Americans believe he is no longer competent to be president Biden responds by laughing, claims he has not seen the mainstream poll that has been widely talked about in the news today pic.twitter.com/DRwip8RW9T — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 22, 2021

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), the former White House physician under both Presidents Obama and Trump, called on Biden to resign during a Fox News interview last month, saying that Biden is no longer “cognitively prepared” to be President of the United States.

“We’re looking horrible right now on the world stage; this is an absolute national embarrassment,” Jackson said. “And instead of being out in front of this and talking about what’s going on, and what went wrong, and what the plan was, and what we’re gonna do next, Biden’s just been in hiding again, as he always has.”

“Biden, once again, has failed us. He’s embarrassed as internationally,” Jackson continued. “And you know, honestly, it is time for him to leave. I’ve been saying this for a long time. I’ve been saying that he’s not, he’s not cognitively prepared to be our president. And this is just another example of his failure. And I think a lot of this is relevant to his cognitive ability. But he’s, he’s created a national security disaster for this country right now. And it’s time for him to move on and somebody else needs to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.”

Jackson says that Biden has gotten away with a lot because “people have cut him slack because they know he’s got these cognitive issues, and he’s older.”

“I think that he’ll resign or how think his own party will remove through the 25th Amendment as the as the days in advance, because there’s just too much liability with this man,” he continued. “They can they can’t cover for him anymore.”

