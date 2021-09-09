Alexander Soros, son of liberal megadonor George Soros , posted a picture on Thursday of himself alongside his father and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , a California Democrat.

The picture was posted to Twitter with the caption: “In Pelosi we trust! Was good seeing @SpeakerPelosi this weekend.”

The three were standing outside with the 81-year-old House speaker between the two Soros men.

George Soros, the founder and chairman of Open Society Foundations, has been one of the largest donors for Democrats, and he reportedly finances numerous digital media outlets with the group.

Soros has donated at least $1,390,000 to Democrats in 2021, according to data provided by the Federal Election Commission.

This money has gone to the Democratic National Committee, House and Senate campaigns, and PACs supporting liberal causes, FEC data reported.

The largest donation was given to the COLOROFCHANGE PAC and registered at $1 million, the numbers showed.