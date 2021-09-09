http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/i3KYYSfMHUU/amazon-dangles-a-new-perk-in-fight-for-u-s-workers-free-bachelors-degrees-11631197800

Amazon is looking to bring on tens of thousands of additional hourly staffers to work in its fulfillment centers and delivery network.

Photo: Jeremy M. Lange for The Wall Street Journal

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...