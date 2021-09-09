https://noqreport.com/2021/09/09/americas-doctor-warns-do-whatever-it-takes-to-keep-out-of-americas-hospitals-as-the-cdc-protocol-is-deadly/
Ardis at GR We’ve been calling our good friend, Dr Bryan Ardis, America’s Doctor for a few months now, as he’s been the front-runner fighting the use of Remdesivir and the protocol that killed his father-in-law last year, at the beginning of the Scamdemic.
Dr Ardis has been shouting from the rooftops to halt the deadly CDC protocol of remdesivir, dexamethasone, and vancomycin and, most importantly, to help us do our best to keep ourselves and our loved ones out of America’s hospitals.
What a strange and twilight zone-type thing to say and believe. But, like it or not, this is real life in America 2021.
If you missed his recent, raucous speech at Clay Clark’s Reawaken America conference in Grand Rapids, Michigan, we have it here for you:
https://rumble.com/vloe0w-dr.-bryan-ardis-grand-rapids-mi-reawaken-america-tour.html
In his quick, 15-minute speech, Dr Ardis drove home these points: “I have a huge problem with these health agencies lying to you!” Remdesivir is not an approved medication. Remdesivir causes rapid kidney failure in 30% of patients, then pulmonary edema: water on the lungs, which results in putting the patient on a ventilator, and that often leads to death. Those with “COVID pneumonia” most likely used Remdesivir and […]
