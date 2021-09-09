https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-lashes-out-over-coverage-of-her-menstruating-people-remark-gop-view-women-as-uterus-holders

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) lashed out on Wednesday after she was mocked online over an interview she had with CNN where she described biological women as “menstruating people.”

AOC originally made the remarks in response to comments from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who said that Texas’s new pro-life law does not force a rape victim to carry pregnancy to term because the law “provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.” Abbott later took a tough stance against sexual crimes, saying that the state was “aggressively going out and arresting” those who committed such crimes.

AOC responded to those remarks by calling them “disgusting,” claiming that Abbott was not “familiar with a menstruating person’s body.” AOC also referred to pregnant biological women as “people who do give birth,” “women,” and “any menstruating person.”

“None of this is about supporting life,” AOC claimed without evidence. “What this is about is controlling women’s bodies, & controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me as a woman or any menstruating person in this country cannot make decisions over their own body.”

AOC responded to a tweet from the Daily Mail, which tweeted a link to a news article, writing: “AOC calls women ‘menstruating people’ while explaining the female.”

“Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate. Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy. GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders,” AOC claimed. “Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up.”

Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist. People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up ✌🏽🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) responded to AOC’s tweet by writing, “Your rantings and efforts to erase women set back centuries of work by great women who fought to secure our rights and identity.”

“Biological human females menstruate,” writer Chad Felix Greene tweeted. “Physical disorders can interfere with this natural process, but only females have the physical body parts to menstruate. Pretending otherwise is simply denying science in favor of a belief system.”

“Or because we’re tired of being erased,” writer Tiana Lowe tweeted. “This bastardization of language typically only goes one way, and that’s against women. ‘Birthing people,’ ‘menstruaters,’ ‘chest feeders.’”

“The ability to bring children into the world is 100% unique to women, and it’s an incredible gift,” reporter Mary Margaret Olohan tweeted.

