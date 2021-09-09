https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/09/aoc-wearing-an-abolish-ice-hat-tells-californians-to-vote-no-on-recalling-gov-gavin-newsom/

Just to show you how much trouble California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks he’s in, he has Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez making videos to tell people to vote no on the recall:

It does look like she’s driving, but because her “Abolish ICE” hat is backward it means she’s using the front-facing mirror camera so she’s in the passenger seat:

But that hat is a nice touch:

Newsom also has President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris set to campaign for him:

Yes, it *IS* embarrassing.

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...